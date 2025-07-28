Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead At 65 After Battle With Cancer

Baseball lost a legend Monday.

Ryne Sandberg, the famed Chicago Cubs second baseman, died at 65 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer diagnosed in January 2024.

Sandberg, a cornerstone of the Cubs’ lineup for 16 seasons and a defining figure of 1980s and 1990s baseball, earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections (1984–1993), the 1984 National League MVP award, nine Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers, and a place in Cubs history with his No. 23 retired in the Cubs Hall of Fame.

Late Monday, a statement on his social media shared the news of his passing:

"To Ryne's Fans, Friends and Baseball Family - It is with heavy hearts. We announce that Ryne passed away tonight in the comfort of his home. Ryne was surrounded by his loving wife Margaret, their children and grandchildren. We thank you for all the kind words, support and love during this difficult time. Ryne will forever be in our hearts."

The Cubs confirmed: "With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today."

Earlier this year, Sandberg announced he was cancer-free, posting: "It’s been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis. While I am continuing to fight, I’m looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends."

Tributes poured in, including from OutKick’s Ricky Cobb:

"Super Sky Point to Ryne Sandberg, my favorite second baseman of all time. I will never forget the countless hours tuned into WGN with Harry Caray and Steve Stone during those beautiful childhood summers that lasted forever. Before we knew how fast time actually flies and that our heroes don’t live forever.

"He could hit, he could field, and he did it all with class. Ernie Banks may be Mr. Cub but Ryno capably took that mantle for my generation. Somewhere in my heart it’ll always be 1984, Harry will always be three sheets to the wind while looking for blondes in the bleachers between pitches, and Ryne Sandberg will always get the clutch hit or make the great defensive play to save the day. That’s how I remember it because that’s how it was. Nobody ever wore Cubbie blue better. St. Peter, don’t throw this man fastballs. But I’m sure Bruce Sutter already told you that."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred added his tribute to Ryno:

"Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball. He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic. Ryne earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections, nine straight Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and 1984 National League MVP honors.

"Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame. His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne's memory.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Ryne's family, Cubs fans everywhere and his admirers throughout our National Pastime."

Sandberg’s legacy continues to inspire tributes across the baseball community.

Rest in Peace.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela