Bears' Caleb Williams Crashes Out After Missing Target On Basic Net Drill

Caleb Williams was furious with himself after failing to successfully complete a straightforward passing drill during a recent session during Chicago Bears training camp, and understandably so.

In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, the video shows Williams, among other quarterbacks on the Chicago roster, appearing to try to throw a pass into the bottom-left square on a net that looks to be no more than 15 yards in front of him.

The first two attempts narrowly missed the square, the third was a bit more wayward, and then after the fourth pass didn't even make contact with the net, Williams was seen turning around and screaming in frustration.

There are two very different ways Bears fans appear to be reacting to the clip of Williams missing his target against the air.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Spotted With Actress Madelyn Cline At Summer Smash

On the one hand, the accuracy clearly isn't where Williams wants it to be as the regular season fast approaches, but on the flip side, him showing that much emotion after missing a few targets in practice shows just how much the second-year quarterback cares.

After missing his marks during one portion of the net drill, another video showed Williams lighting up the drill while showing off his incredibly quick release.

Williams finished his rookie campaign with 20 passing touchdowns compared to a respectable six interceptions, but his 62.5% accuracy mark left a bit to be desired as it put him toward the basement in that category among starting quarterbacks around the league.

The 23-year-old will certainly need to improve on that number if he wants to lead the Bears to the postseason for the first time since the 2020 campaign.