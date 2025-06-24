Bears QB Caleb Williams Spotted With Actress Madelyn Cline At Summer Smash

Life in the NFL can end as quickly as it started. That goes for everyone in the league. One day you're stealing some of the Draft Night spotlight, the next you're being referred to in the past tense, as an ex a former WAG.

While there was no official announcement of any kind, there have been plenty of signs that that's what happened to Alina Thyregod. She was Caleb Williams' high school sweetheart who had a big night when he was drafted in 2024 by the Chicago Bears.

The breakup rumors started last month when he was seen getting out of a vehicle with three women. Thyregod didn’t appear to be among them.

Then, earlier this month, the internet sleuths reported that Williams was flying solo for his teammate, Bears tight end Cole Kmet's wedding. The latest addition to the breakup rumors came over the weekend at the Summer Smash music festival in Illinois.

The Bears signal caller was spotted at the festival with actress Madelyn Cline, reports the NY Post. The two weren't all over each other or anything, at least not in the footage that I've seen, but they were dancing together with a small group of people.

Caleb Williams is putting his leadership skills on full display this offseason

This latest development should quiet the noise about whether Caleb Williams is the right guy to lead the Bears franchise or not.

He had a solid rookie season from a stats' perspective, but the team finished with a 5-12 record, which included a 10-game losing streak. That's going to attract doubters.

It doesn’t matter what the stats say with that kind of losing. So far, his work this offseason being spotted with several women and now an actress, is exactly how you would hope he would bounce back.

That's starting quarterback behavior. That's showing the team you're a leader.

Whether Williams is with Madelyn Cline or not isn’t really the point. He's out to win more games, and he's got a new coaching staff to impress. So far he's on the right track.