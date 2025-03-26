MiLB Team Plans To Donate Merch Sales To Charity After 'Accidental' Oyster Catchers Logo Fiasco

The Chesapeake Baysox made quite a splash last week with their new alternate logo.

It's not unusual for Minor League Baseball teams to adopt alternate "identities" during some games throughout the season — just for fun and as a gimmick to sell a bunch of merchandise. So on Friday, the Baltimore Orioles' Double-A affiliate introduced theirs for the 2025 season: the Oyster Catchers.

The new logo features a baseball glove holding an oyster with a tiny baseball as the "pearl" inside. Of course, users on social media made a huge fuss about this logo because most men could not find a baseball anywhere in the picture.

I'm just kidding, fellas.

The logo obviously went viral because it unmistakably resembles female genitalia. I see it, you see it, the whole Internet saw it.

The only person who didn't see it, apparently, was everyone on the Chesapeake Baysox staff.

"It’s hard to believe, but after reviewing the logo both internally and externally, none of us saw what the internet saw," said Ellen Walsh, chief marketing officer for Attain Sports, which owns the team. "Once you see it, you can’t unsee it."

Look, I like to keep an open mind. And I'm willing to consider plenty of possibilities and perspectives on just about anything. But you simply will not convince me this was an accident. There is not a chance in God's Green Maryland that this logo was seen by multiple professional eyeballs, passed through extensive reviews and not one single person said, "Wait a minute, you guys…"

Nope, this one was calculated — and effective.

After initially scrubbing the logo from their website and social media, the Baysox decided to embrace their viral moment by turning the happy "accident" into a charitable opportunity. In celebration of Women’s History Month, 10 percent of all Oyster Catchers merchandise sales will support Cervivor, a nonprofit dedicated to cervical cancer education and advocacy.

"Social media brought the jokes — now let’s use its power for good," reads a post on the team's Instagram account. "Thanks for your support, Baysox family!"

We love a happy ending.