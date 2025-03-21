Minor League Baseball Team Unveils Unintentionally Wild Oyster Logo Then Tries To Scrub It From The Earth

We've seen some merchandising and branding misfires in the last year or so with the infamous Texas Rangers "Tetas" hat and the Athletics' notorious "ASS" hat, but I don't know that I've seen a misfire like the one we got from Minor League Baseball's Chesapeake Baysox.

The Baysox are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and they decided to do something that pretty much every single minor league club does, and that is to come up with a special alternate identity to use for a few games this season.

So, the organization decided to pay homage to its Chesapeake Bay heritage by rebranding on select nights as the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers.

The name — according to the team's website — comes from the American oystercatcher, a shorebird found in the area, and it features prominently in the special Oyster Catchers logo.

But here's the thing: the team released a secondary logo that… well, just take a look.

Hey now!

Someone tell whoever drew that oyster in the middle of a baseball glove that there will be kids in attendance.

It's been a few years since I've caught a minor league baseball game but I hadn't realized it had gotten so blue.

If you thought that the good people of the internet would overlook that logo's shocking similarity to a part of the female anatomy, you must be new here.

I would also like to know how many rounds of people that got through without anyone sheepishly raising a hand and saying, "I know that's supposed to be an oyster, but, uh…"

My theory is that everyone noticed it, but they were all too afraid to bring it up out of fear of getting a talking to from Cheryl in HR.

Unfortunately, for those of us who wanted to buy a hat with that logo as a gag gift for one of their college buddies, the team has done their best to scrub it from their website and from social media.

That's a real shame, because I'm sure gear with that oyster logo would fly off shelves.