Cheryl Reeve Avoids Fine After Saying WNBA Finals Were 'Stolen' From Lynx, Which Only Fuels Conspiracy Theory

The theory that the series-deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals was rigged was alive and well after the New York Liberty knocked off the Minnesota Lynx in overtime earlier this month. While the Liberty have already had their championship parade and all the dust appeared to be settled surrounding the situation, there is a new development, and it doesn't exactly help quiet discussions about Game 5 being rigged.

Just as a quick rewind as to how the game ended, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drew a questionable foul with five seconds left in regulation with her team trailing by two. Stewart made both free throws and the game went to overtime with things knotted at 60-60 before New York won the contest 67-62.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve did not hold back during her postgame press conference.

"I know all the headlines will be ‘Reeve cries foul,’ bring it on, bring it on," Reeve said. Because that sh-t was stolen from us. Bring it on."

That statement would typically result in a coach being fined 100 times out of 100, yet according to WNBA insider Alexa Philippou, Reeve was not fined for her comments.

You could look at this as the WNBA simply showing Reeve a bit of grace after the high-stakes game, but plenty of fans will spin this as the league recognizing that the final few seconds of the game and the foul call on Stewart were bogus.

While the foul on Stewart may have been questionable, it's worth noting that Reeve's Lynx team couldn't overcome one of the worst performances ever seen in a title game by the Liberty. New York shot a whopping 30.6% from the floor with star players Sabrina Ionescu and Stewart going a combined 5-for-34 from the field.