Cheryl Reeve Remains Incredibly Bitter With Ridiculous Postgame Comments Following WNBA Finals Loss

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was in a terrible mood on Sunday night after her team lost the series-clinching Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. Your team losing a championship, in overtime no less, typically gives you an excuse to be angry, but when you're in a constant state of bitterness like Reeve is, it's hard to give her the benefit of the doubt.

It also doesn't give Reeve a free pass to accuse the league of rigging the game, which is exactly what she did during her postgame press conference.

To set the scene for most of you reading this who didn't watch a single second of the game, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drew a questionable foul with five seconds left in regulation and her team trailing by two. She hit both free throws and the game went to overtime with things knotted at 60-60 before New York won the contest 67-62.

This led Reeve to eloquently claim "this shi- was stolen from us" during her postgame press conference.

It's worth mentioning that Reeve's Lynx team couldn't overcome one of the worst performances ever seen in a title game by the Liberty on Sunday night. New York shot a whopping 30.6% from the floor with star players Sabrina Ionescu and Stewart going a combined 5-for-34 from the field, yet Reeve seems to believe that one questionable foul call decided the game.

Cheryl Reeve Loves A Petty Excuse

It was quite a choice of words from Reeve, who also coached Team USA to a gold medal in the Paris Olympics earlier this year, but not at all surprising given the way she's handled herself throughout the year.

Back in July, Reeve comically complained about how a Lynx preseason game wasn't being televised like the first preseason game of Caitlin Clark's career as she made her debut with the Indiana Fever. Reeve specifically mentioned Clark on X, formerly Twitter, in petty fashion when commenting on a post from the WNBA's official account promoting Indiana and Clark.

"ALSO in action tonight — @minnesotalynx vs @chicagosky 7 pm CST. Though fans won’t be able to watch, #Lynx fans can go to the Lynx app to follow along via play by play. Or if you are in market, come to the game…as we start the season off right," Reeve wrote. She ended her post with the petty hashtags "#theWismorethanoneplayer" and "#12teams."

A commenter under the post asked why the Lynx game wasn't being televised, to which another person replied, "Because they only care about Caitlin." Reeve replied to that post, writing, "That part."

Weeks later, Clark was left off of the Team USA basketball roster ahead of the Olympics in one of the most-moronic decisions in the history of organized sport.

When asked about the decision to not include Clark on the roster for Paris, Reeve lost it.

"Why the hell would I answer a national team question?" Reeve said, according to Myron Medcalf of ESPN. "I'm wearing Lynx. And I'm the head coach of the national team but I'm not the chair of the committee. Anybody want to venture into anything else?"

Reeve was then asked a question about Fever fans and Clark supporters taking over Target Center in Minneapolis ahead of their matchup, and before the reporter could even finish asking his question, she cut him off by saying "I don't give two shi-s."

USA Basketball later came to Reeve's defense claiming that she didn't have a role in selecting her own team's roster for the Games.