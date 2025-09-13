Here's Why You Should Take A Moment To Remember Charlie Kirk This College Football Saturday

It's another glorious college football Saturday, but maybe take a second today to remember a big football fan just like you and me who won't get to enjoy the day with us.

Charlie Kirk.

As you're no doubt aware, we lost the influential activist and media personality this week in a heinous act of violence during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

While Kirk was, of course, best known for his work in the political sphere, he was also a big sports fan, particularly a big Oregon Ducks fan, a fact noted by OutKick founder Clay Travis.

Despite not being from Oregon, Kirk was a massive fan of the Ducks and posted about it pretty regularly.

Back in 2024, he shared a photo of himself with then-Ducks QB and current Denver Bronco Bo Nix, saying that he's "an amazing Christian, husband, and will make a terrific NFL player."

On Saturday — the first college football Saturday since his death — Kirk's Ducks were on the road for a game against the Northwestern University Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois, not far at all from the Chicago suburbs where he grew up.

It's unclear what his plans were, but there's no doubt he would've at least been tuning in.

Given that Kirk spent so much of his career on college campuses fostering a culture of debate and galvanizing like-minded students, it was a little disappointing not to see many in-stadium tributes across college football.

However, there have been many from student bodies. There's also no doubt that Kirk was on the minds of many players taking fields across the nation this weekend, including in that Oregon locker room.

The Ducks are back at home on September 20 when they host the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium.

Who knows what the team has planned, but that seems like as good a time as any to take a second to remember a big fan who left us too soon.