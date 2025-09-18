Charley Hull Looking Forward To Playing Golf With Trump After 'Finally' Meeting President At Windsor Castle

English golfer Charley Hull was among the many notable figures who attended the United States state visit banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening, and left the event happy to have "finally" met President Donald Trump.

Hull, the No. 5-ranked player in the world, shared a carousel of photos from the night's festivities on Instagram with a caption that read: "An unforgettable evening at Windsor Castle. It was an honour to be invited by the King and Queen to the State Banquet. And great to finally meet President Trump. One for the memory books."

In November 2024, Hull explained that she was a big fan of President Trump.

"I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant," Hull said ahead of last year's CME Group Tour Championship. "I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think, and he’s straight to the point. I wish he was head of the U.K.," Hull added. "I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister."

Charley Hull Does The Trump Dance During Battle With Nelly Korda In LPGA Event

The 29-year-old joined BBC Radio 5 on Thursday morning and explained that it didn't take long for her and President Trump to start talking about golf and setting up a round together.

Hull essentially admitted that she chose a vacation instead of teeing it up with him last year, but that the two are going to do their best at hitting the links together before the end of 2025.

"He has said he wants to sort a game out. That is pretty cool. Last year he reached out actually to my agent and he wanted to play at the end of the year but I think I was going on holiday," Hull explained.

"We spoke about it last night and we are really going to try and sort a game out before the end of the year which will be pretty cool."

It's fair to say Hull walked away even more impressed with the President than she already was after their conversation.

"I tell you what, I spoke to him for a little while, and he is a lovely man and I really got on with him," Hull continued.

"I will look forward to playing golf with him and he was very engaging with everyone. We were just talking about golf and he knows a few players on the LPGA Tour and some of the guys as well."

Hull has had quite the week to remember. This past Sunday, she picked up her third LPGA Tour title by taking down World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul at the Queen City Championship and then turned around just a few days later to attend a historic dinner at Windsor Castle.