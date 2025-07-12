Charles Barkley Tells Horrific Story About A Golf Shot So Bad It Led To A 'Caveman' Drowning A Bird

Everyone has a story about a bad golf shot, but I don't think I've ever heard one that goes as off the rails as the one Charles Barkley told after the second round of the American Century Championship.

I'll just say this: if you love birds, you may want to go find another article to read, because Barkley's story does not go well for them.

Barkley stole the show on Friday with an incredible shot for an eagle, but now he's stealing the show for a story about a totally different kind of bird.

After being asked if he had ever gone two-under-par on a single hole — in other words, "hit an eagle" — Barkley launched into a brutal tale.

"About five years ago, on a par-4 down the hill, I snap-hooked my drive into a family of duck, geese, whatever you all call them," Barkley said, per Daily Mail, making a forgivable water fowl mix-up. "When we got down there, it was on the ground. I clearly had broken his neck or something. (This) dude starts screaming, 'You gotta put it out of its misery!'"

This story is already awful. You'd hate to hit an animal with a shot, and you'd hate it even more to have that animal lying there in agony.

But if you think there's nowhere for this story to go but up, you're mistaken.

"I'm like, ‘What the f--k are you talking about?’ He said, "It's not going to make it." So these girls start screaming, "Don't do it, don't do it!'

"And this caveman goes over and pops the duck's neck," Barkley recalled.

That's horrific, right? Well, guess what? It gets worse

"(The caveman) throws it in the lake; it doesn't die," Barkley said. "He dives in the lake and drowns it."

Thanks for bumming us all out, Chuck.