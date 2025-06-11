Charles Barkley Rips Knicks For Firing Tom Thibodeau Without Replacement: 'Stupid Team!'

The NBA is still reeling from the Knicks’ decision to fire coach Tom Thibodeau, abruptly ending a successful five-year tenure. Reactions have branded the move absurd, especially without a clear replacement and with the Knicks still owing Thibodeau $30 million in guaranteed money.

REACTIONS: Knicks Shock NBA, Part Ways with Tom Thibodeau After Pacers Defeat

Former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley slammed New York’s indecision, calling it a "stupid" decision by the Knicks’ leadership.

"The Knicks gotta be the stupidest damn people in the world," Barkley said.

The Knicks finished third in the Eastern Conference this season with a 51-31 record, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Indiana Pacers.

Post-firing rumors indicated the Knicks’ front office targeted several candidates, most of whom are already employed elsewhere. However, their efforts have stumbled; as of Wednesday, three head-coaching inquiries were rejected, including those for Minnesota’s Chris Finch, Dallas' Jason Kidd and Houston’s Ime Udoka.

Before the Knicks fired Thibs, team star Jalen Brunson supported his coach despite the disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers.

"Like you don’t fire no good coach like that and don’t have a plan," Barkley continued.

"I mean Thibs did a hell of a job, obviously something’s going on there. But you don’t have a plan. Now, three coaches turn you down; you got to have a plan, man. They don’t have a plan now. I mean I don’t know what the hell they’re gonna do."

Firing a successful coach to chase already-hired coaches doesn’t appear to be the winning strategy CEO James Dolan or team president Leon Rose might think it is.

Despite the Knicks’ missteps, viable candidates like former Suns and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer remain available. Fans are advocating for an offensive-minded head coach to move away from Thibodeau’s defense-first approach, though firing him wasn’t high on their wish list.

