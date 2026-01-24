Charles Barkley Says Minnesota Needs 'Adults' After Shooting: 'It's Just Sad'

News broke on Saturday that there had been another law enforcement-involved shooting in Minneapolis. This shooting also resulted in the death of a man who'd been part of the protests in Minnesota. Those protests started almost immediately after ICE officers and immigration authorities came to Minneapolis in the wake of the massive Somali fraud scandal in the area.

Those protests then escalated after the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer earlier in January. Egged on by ridiculous, irresponsible comments from Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, a network of people have attempted to track ICE agents and disrupt the enforcement of federal immigration laws in jurisdictions that have decided they are above such laws.

While it's not clear from the video on Saturday exactly what happened, the usual suspects have once again taken to demonizing law enforcement and demanding federal authorities leave the state. And in response, the NBA, always the most woke sports league, canceled a scheduled game on Saturday between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

RELATED: Timberwolves-Warriors Game Postponed Due To Shooting

On "Inside the NBA," Charles Barkley addressed the shooting as part of the discussion around the game being canceled.

Charles Barkley On Shootings: 'It's Just Sad'

During the roundtable discussion on the postponed game, Barkley commented on the shooting, saying we need "adults" to step into the situation in Minnesota.

"You know, unbelievable man, going back to, I think her name is Renee Good," Barkley said. "And today, man, it's just sad, man. It's scary. It's sad. And I don't know how, it's gonna end bad. It's already ended badly twice. And somebody's gotta step up and be adults because, man, two people have died for no reason. And it's just sad."

There are several ways to view Barkley's comments, but to an extent, he's right. It is sad, that two people have died obstructing law enforcement for no reason, no benefit to themselves, and no purpose. It's sad that people have been so consumed with protecting illegal aliens that they're inexplicably willing to confront officers. It's sad that left-wing politicians have created "sanctuary states" and "sanctuary cities," a concept so absurd and indefensible it's hard to believe it's a real thing. And it's sad that those jurisdictions have encouraged people to get in the face of ICE agents, because their ideology is so fundamentally and comprehensively broken.

We do need adults in Minnesota, and unfortunately, Walz and Frey are not adults. They could cooperate with federal law enforcement to ensure that street confrontations and arrests don't happen, or are minimized. They won't. They brag about not cooperating. These incidents aren't happening in states where local authorities cooperate with federal authorities. And they don't seem to care that their actions have directly led to such awful consequences.

Whether that's what Barkley meant or not, that's the reality. And it doesn't show any sign of slowing down.