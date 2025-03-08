Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Will Not Face Charges Following Arrest

After a day of twists and turns following his arrest on Friday night in Texas, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will not be facing any charges.

Worthy was arrested on a charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation and was being held in Williamson County (Texas) jail without bond.

Hours later, on Saturday, Worthy's attorneys released a statement arguing Worthy's innocence and alleging that the situation in question stemmed from infidelity on the part of Worthy's partner.

"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest," the beginning of the statement read. "We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation."

But then, hours after that, the story has taken another turn with news that the charge against Worthy is being "declined" pending further investigation.

This news came by way of a statement from Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick's office, which was emailed to the Austin American-Statesman.

"After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," the statement reads. "Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.

"We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury."

Worthy,21, was impressive in his rookie season with the Chiefs after playing his college football at Texas. He appeared in 17 games this season, registering 50 receptions for 638 yards and 6 touchdowns.