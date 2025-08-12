Chargers RB Najee Harris Back To Drills After Fourth of July Fireworks Eye Injury

Things have gone from good to terrible over the past month for the Los Angeles Chargers, including temporarily losing their projected RB1, Najee Harris, after he injured himself on the Fourth of July while playing with fireworks.

In a new development, Harris performed running activities for the first time on Tuesday, participating in drills at the Chargers' training facility in El Segundo.

"Harris ran and participated in drills with a football for the first time this training camp, doing so off to the side with an athletic trainer," reported ESPN's Kris Rhim.

On July 4, Harris suffered a "superficial eye injury" and sat through practices for over a month, while on the non-football injury/illness list, before walking through sessions as of Aug. 2.

The veteran running back's agent, Doug Hendrickson, put out a statement after the holiday incident.

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," the statement read. "Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

The accident reportedly took place in Antioch, a city in Northern California. More than one person was injured at the event attended by Harris and he was hospitalized after suffering the eye injury. Luckily, Harris avoided any severe damage to his eye.

"This is an unfortunate accident, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this difficult time," Antioch police posted on Facebook on July 5. "We ask for patience and privacy for the families as the investigation continues."

The 27-year-old joined the Bolts after four disappointing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he averaged 3.9 yards per carry as their bellwether RB.

The Chargers were hit with bad news this past week: losing franchise left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending lower leg injury.

