Chargers Held a Fair-Catch Free-Kick Kick Summit Between Cameron Dicker And Ray Wersching

Recently we all got to witness a pretty wild moment when Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker drilled the first fair-catch free-kick in nearly half a century.

Well, this week, the Chargers did something cool by bringing in the last guy to accomplish that feat, who by chance, happened to have been playing for the Chargers when he did it.

According to the team's website, Ray Wersching played for the Charges in the mid-1970s. In 1976, Wersching kicked a 47 fair-catch free-kick against the Buffalo Bills.

So, he showed up to the Chargers practice facility to meet Dicker — whose fair-catch free-kick was a 57-yarder, but it doesn't matter; I'm sure he didn't bring up that little detail.

Wershcing — who until like last week was probably one of the few people who could explain this rule — knew that Dicker was about to join him in the history books when the flag flew against the Broncos last Thursday.

"Then there was a penalty and I went, 'Uh oh.' That brought it 15 yards closer and I said, 'This is it. He's going to make it. I know he is.' It brought that rule into where everybody knows about it," Wersching said.

Dicker and Wersching had a chat about their history-making kicks, and the current Chargers kicker had some nice things to say about the quads the former Chargers kicker was rocking back in the day.

"He was telling me he didn't even know he was going out there," Dicker said. "They just told him and he hadn't warmed up. They showed me a picture of him kicking and I mean, dude's quads were massive.

"Call him the 'Quad Father.' It was fun to see him and just laugh and enjoy it."

That's such a neat moment, and it's cool to see the Chargers embracing a pretty cool piece of NFL history.