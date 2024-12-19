Chargers Make NFL History with Rare Field Goal Against Broncos

A major win by the Chargers on Thursday Night Football was headlined by a unique first-half kick, now etched in NFL history.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made history by converting on a Fair Catch Kick.

Dicker booted the free-kick field goal and made it from 57 yards, becoming the first kicker to convert on the unique attempt since 1976.

It was an odd blip to send the TNF matchup into halftime.

The Denver Broncos held a 21-13 advantage over the Chargers. And Dicker's field goal, historical or not, certainly helped the Bolts regain some confidence for a second-half bounce-back.

WATCH:

A team can opt to kick from the position of a fair catch, and with favorable yardage, the Chargers pulled it off.

Los Angeles opted for the rare free kick field goal after calling a fair catch on a Broncos kickoff and getting extra yards after an interference penalty on Denver, which set up LA in Broncos territory.

A team that calls for a Fair Catch can jump into lining up for a kick, and without time left on the Broncos' kickoff to the Chargers, coach Jim Harbaugh went for the funky play.

Only a guy like Harbaugh could fathom adding a play like that to his resume.

Harbaugh's Chargers recharged at the half and came back roaring to defeat the Broncos, 34-27, after starting the game cold.

Quarterback Justin Herbert woke up after a bad first-quarter interception, and ‘Gus Bus’ Edwards ripped off a huge run in the fourth to put Sean Payton and Bo Nix’s Broncos away.

LA's fans are relieved that a win was crucial to besting Denver in the AFC West Standings. Both teams are now 9-6, with the Chargers holding an edge to take second in the division behind Kansas City.

The Chargers also remain in prime contention for an AFC Wild Card spot.

Denver rookie QB Bo Nix was tossing darts to his receivers early on in the game but seemingly cooled off, just like his offense's backfield. Nix finished with an adequate 29 of 40 passing for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Herbert threw for 284 yards (23-of-31), two touchdowns and an interception.

A year ago, Harbaugh and Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter were prepping their Michigan Wolverines for a historic run to a College Football Playoff National Championship. Could they be on the brink of leading the Chargers to a deep playoff run?

