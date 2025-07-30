Can Glenn Powell Recreate Eli Manning's Magic As A Quarterback Looking For Second Chance?

It looks as though Hulu might have a hit with the upcoming spinoff of Eli Manning's character ‘Chad Powers’ coming to the network, which will star Glenn Powell and Steve Zahn.

While I personally wasn't in the new show, an announcement was made during SEC Media Days earlier this month that the new show featuring Glenn Powell would be filmed at the end of day two, with Steve Zahn making an appearance in Atlanta for the promotional shoot.

Obviously, I had to stay and watch this take place, while I had no idea what was going to transpire. Was this going to be part of the actual show, or would this be some type of commercial? Either way, I found out just how big these productions can turn into, as cameras were set up and Steve Zahn made his way into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Turns out, the Omaha Productions crew knocked it out of the park, as I sat and watched from afar. I have no idea what the show will look like once it hits the streaming platform, but it's easy to notice that they are going all-out for the series.

Here's a look at the finished product, thanks to Hulu.

"Is my seat hot? Well, it's not hot, it's more luke warm. I've been sitting all day," Stave Zahn's character ‘Coach Hudson’ responded.

This clearly sounds like a line out of the Sam Pittman playbook.

They even filmed a scene for Chad Powers during a Georgia football game last fall, with Glen Powell running out of the tunnel in Athens to a chorus of boos.

One of the best parts of this entire sequence was that plenty of Georgia fans had no idea what was going on, as this random group of people dressed as a football team came running out of the tunnel, led by Powell.

Based off the description alone, it sounds like Chad Powers would have some interesting NIL deals if this were a real-life situation.

"When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers."

I'm sold, just off what we've already seen. And who doesn’t like Steve Zahn and Glenn Powell?