Glen Powell, AKA Chad Powers, Runs Onto Georgia's Field To A Chorus Of Boos As He Shoots A Hulu Series

I bet Georgia football fans didn’t expect to see Glen Powell run onto the field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a fake football team.

Well, that's exactly what happened as the Bulldogs were inside their locker room during halftime of the Mississippi State vs. Georgia game this afternoon.

Powell, who is shooting a series for Hulu based on the Eli Manning spoof, was dressed in full-uniform as camera crews followed him, and his ‘football team’ as they shot scenes for the upcoming series, leaving Georgia fans confused as to what was going on after the marching band finished their routine.

Known for his performances in Top-Gun, and the recently released ‘Twisters’, Glen Powell looked nothing like himself, dressed in pads.

This might be one of the funniest things we see on Saturday, besides some of these lopsided games across college football.

The best part of this whole situation is that Georgia fans had no idea what was going on, as their team was enjoying a performance from the band. While most folks head to the concession stands or bathroom during this break, the folks who stuck around were dumbfounded by what they were witnessing on the field.

Let's be honest, this has the potential to be one of the funniest shows Hulu has released, and with Glenn Powell going full ‘Chad Powers’ in front of more than 90,000 fans, that takes some courage.

Who knows where this goes from here, and if the production crew decides to use other venues across the college football landscape, but Georgia fans will have something else to discuss over the next few days, besides the game itself.

Looks like they’re going all-in for this series, and Georgia fans will be in the new show. They just might not realize it until ‘Chad Powers’ is actually released on the streaming service.