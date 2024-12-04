CFP Fallout: Lane Kiffin Destroys Committee For Making 'ACC Feel Relevant'; ACC Commissioner Begs For Miami

The CFP rankings that were released on Tuesday night had ACC commissioner Jim Phillips pleading with the committee to ‘reconsider’ the Miami Hurricanes, while Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin decided to choose social media violence to go after the entire process.

Leading up to the release, the lobbying was reaching presidential election levels, as Lane Kiffin, Shane Beamer, Mario Cristobal and Kalen DeBoer took to the airwaves to make their case for each of their teams. Sure, it was a little weird seeing them pander to the playoff committee as if it was going to matter, but I don't fault them for giving it a ‘college try’ in the final moments.

But when Alabama was inserted into the playoff field and Miami was left holding its hands in the air, you knew there would be an uproar from the ACC, along with their commissioner Jim Phillips.

Did you honestly think Alabama was going to be left out if they had a chance of getting in? The problem was that CFP chairman Warde Manuel decided to continue giving out these ridiculous quotes on how they decided to rank teams, pointing out the last three games for Miami, where it lost to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Well, that didn’t sit well with Jim Phillips. So, he decided to release a letter on social media, most likely just looking for sympathy, to the playoff committee urging them to reconsider the Hurricanes.

After congratulating SMU for being in the playoff, as of now, Phillips went after the process that led to Miami being led out, saying in part "We are also incredibly shocked and disappointed that Miami dropped six spots to No. 12."

But he wasn't done trying to make the case for his conference team.

"Miami has more wins and fewer losses than the team directly ahead of them and a dominant victory over an SEC team whose late-season surge includes a win over No. 13 Ole Miss. Moreover, with two losses by a combined nine points — to a ranked Syracuse team and a Georgia Tech team that just took No. 5 Georgia to eight overtimes — Miami absolutely deserves better from the Committee."

And while Jim Phillips was most likely on the phones Wednesday morning trying to advocate for the ACC, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called out the opposing conference and the committee for its procedures.

Lane Kiffin Goes To Town On The CFP Committee

All the head coach at Ole Miss wanted to know was if the committee actually watched the games that were key in making these decisions on the playoff. Now, it's not as if Ole Miss is going to suddenly appear in the rankings on Sunday, but the Rebels coach made sure to get one good shot in at the ACC and the CFP for trying to make the ‘ACC feel relevant’.

"You guys actually meet for days and come up with these rankings??," Lane Kiffin said on social media. "Do you actually watch the quality of players, teams, and road environments (we played in one of yours this year or just try and make the ACC feel relevant ?? Btw one of your teams paid us not to play again next year. Same #12 spot you guys had Clemson ranked last week.

"How did that go against the SEC??? Rewatch UGA Clemson closely if you want a reminder of the two conferences."

After throwing shade at South Carolina earlier this week, Kiffin actually came to their defense when pointing out that Clemson lost to Gamecocks last weekend. If you couldn't tell by his post, he was also telling the committee to go back and watch the beatdown Georgia put on Clemson to open the season.

It's not as if Lane Kiffin doesn't have a point, but at the same time the Rebels shouldn't have lost to Kentucky or Florida, and they wouldn't be on the outside looking in.

Either way, while the ACC is pleading with the CFP committee to reconsider Miami, Lane Kiffin decided to take a sledgehammer to the conference.