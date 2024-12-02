CFP Predictions: Ohio State, Miami Still Alive In This Week's Outkick Top-12 As Conference Title Week Is Here

The final weekend of the regular season in college football has come to an end, with just two weeks of CFP rankings left until we find out who makes the playoffs. Luckily for us, we were treated to another day of chaos around the sport that affected numerous teams when it came to playing for a conference championship.

You didn't think we'd get through ‘Rivalry Weekend’ without some type of chaos, right? The Friday night eight-overtime thriller between Georgia and Georgia Tech turned out to be just an appetizer for what was to come on Saturday.

As we all witnessed, Michigan defeated Ohio State in ‘The Game’ that kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten championship. Penn State slides into the title game thanks to the Wolverines. If the game wasn't enough, the postgame melee that started because of Michigan players planting their flag at mid-field led to full-on chaos, with police officers using pepper-spray to try and defuse the situation.

But, we weren't done with CFP madness. All Miami needed to do was beat Syracuse, and they would be playing this weekend for an ACC title. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, a 21-0 lead in the first half wasn't enough, as the 'Cuse put together a magical comeback to finish off Miami, which allowed Clemson to sneak into the conference championship on the same day the Tigers lost to South Carolina.

In the SEC, the renewal of Texas vs. Texas A&M turned out to be a dud once the game started, as the Longhorns took care of the Aggies to clinch a spot in the conference title game this weekend against Georgia. Now, multiple teams in the SEC are waiting to see if they can join Tennessee, Texas and Georgia in the postseason, if the CFP committee decides a fourth team is worthy.

Let me know what you think about this week's rankings by emailing me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com

For the Big 12, it will be Iowa State and Arizona State battling this weekend for the automatic bid. As for the other conference title winner at-large spot, Boise State and UNLV will play in the Mountain West championship game for a spot in the college football playoff.

Alright, let's take a look at our expert pickers, who put together the best twelve teams in college football this week.

Here is the list of pickers for each week's OutKick Top-12 Poll.

Clay Travis

Trey Wallace

Chad Withrow

Jonathan Hutton

Dan Dakich

Les Miles

Brock Huard

Lou Holtz

Tommy Tuberville

Jeannine Edwards

Will Cain

Ricky Cobb

Kelly Stewart

OutKick's College Football Playoff Top-12, Week Thirteen Rankings

As we head into championship Saturday, some of these conference title games are obviously going to have major implications on seeding. One of the biggest arguments in this week's poll was where to seed Tennessee and Ohio State.

Also, while Miami is ranked this week at No. 11, the question is can the Hurricanes hold-off a 3-loss SEC team in the CFP rankings. I'm curious to see where the committee puts the Canes this week, along with Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Let me know what you think about this week's rankings by emailing me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com

Voters Make Their Case How The College Football Playoff Would Look Right Now

Heading into the final weekend, multiple teams are still hopeful that a spot will open up. The argument centers around the SEC getting a fourth school into the playoff, which would mean a 3-loss team gets in over someone like Miami.

Also, seeding will obviously be important over the next two weeks, as it will decide which teams will host a first round game. As you can tell, there are numerous arguments being made this week about who the No. 4 seed will be. If Boise State wins the MWC, will that earn them an automatic bye over a school from the Big 12?

This is going to be a tense week for a number of teams, as we prepare for conference champions to be crowned in college football, with a playoff spot on the line for some.

Dan Dakich Announces OutKick's Elite 12 On Don't@Me

Let me know what you think about this week's rankings by emailing me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com