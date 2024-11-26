College Football Mailbag: Let's Talk CFP Tickets, Notre Dame's Championship Chances And Florida's Turnaround

Another week has passed, and we have seen pure chaos in the final weeks of the run towards the College Football Playoff. I can't remember a crazier season when it comes to something happening that affects the standings in a major way, on every weekend.

This past Saturday, it was the SEC that decided to go all crazy on us. Now, it's the Big 12, and possibly the Big Ten's turn to get a little wild. Looking in the rearview mirror, the effects of Alabama losing to Oklahoma, and Ole Miss falling in Gainesville will have major ramifications on the college football playoff rankings tonight.

And while we all wait to see how this wild tiebreaker scenario plays out in the Big 12, we're heading into the final weekend of the regular season with so many questions left to be answered.

As for what's on the minds of college football fans, you guys have once again flooded the mailbox with questions. So, I decided to pick four of the most intriguing ones, and do my best to answer each.

You all should know by now that I will get back to you, even if your question doesn't make the weekly column. So, continue sending me your thoughts at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and we'll have a conversation.

Hey Trey. What do you make of the turnaround down here in Gainesville with Billy Napier? Seems like this team had some kind of switch flip this season.

—Will, Jacksonville, Fla.

Hey Will, hope you're doing great. Look, I'll be the first to admit that I did not think this Florida squad had what it took to turn things around this season. I did not trust what the offense was doing, and there were times when the defense looked lethargic. But, this team found their stride in Knoxville, playing such a close game with the Vols, it gave them confidence moving forward. Now, I know there were some rough outings between then, but this team never gave up on the coaching staff.

I don't want this to come out wrong, but having DJ Lagway as the full-time starter might have been the best thing for this football team. He needed to go through the fire, and his teammates rallied around him. After not playing against Texas, he helped lead the Gators to wins over LSU and Ole Miss, which was huge for this program moving forward.

At the end of the day, AD Scott Stricklin did not listen to the boosters, and it was a gamble that paid off. Now, will it work next season? That's to be answered. But, it's good to see Billy have this team playing like they are. Recruiting, and the transfer portal, are going to be very important over the next few weeks.

How will this college football playoff on-campus games play out? Is the school going to sell tickets to the general-public AFTER the boosters are taken care of? Thanks.

—Ashton, Jackson, Tenn.

Ok, so I've been getting this question a lot in the past few weeks. Each school is different. If they feel like they have a chance, the school will send out an email to donors, letting them know they will have first right of refusal. It gets a little tricky. Each football school is different in how many tickets they allow donors to buy. Some teams will go with four, others (Indiana) went up to eight.

But, every away school will receive an allotment of 3,500 tickets. The ticket revenue goes to the CFP, and they will write a check to the school for hosting. Also, the prices are up for negotiation, as you will see some schools price them at around $125-$250 a piece, depending on the section. But, if you're a school like Tennessee, the general-public has to remember that they have sold almost 80,000 season tickets, and those folks will be able to buy them before the public.

So, I'm just preparing you for a scenario where there are not a lot of tickets left for the general public, if your school (like Tennessee) were to get a home game in the playoff. Be prepared to buy off the secondary market. But first, I'd focus on your team beating Vanderbilt this weekend. Good Luck!

Is Notre Dame good enough to win a national championship this season? I feel like I am getting my hopes up. Appreciate you

—Thomas, South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame is one of those teams that can get bounced in the first round and there wouldn’t be a lot of folks who are surprised. Sure, Riley Leonard has done a fantastic job leading this offense after that disaster against Northern Illinois. But, the competition is what worries me the most about this Marcus Freeman squad.

Ok, you've beaten Army and Navy. Congrats, but what does that really prove when it comes to playing a high-caliber team? I don't know. Will we see a different side of the Fighting Irish this weekend against USC, who is not really much of a threat on offense, with a 6-5 record this season? Maybe, because going on the road in late November with so much on the line is tough. Will the Fighting Irish slip up, with so much pressure on them this weekend?

As for a matchup in the playoff, I'm curious to see what team they would face, especially one with a strong defensive line.

But, we've seen this offense get scorching hot, and that could be a major problem for opposing teams. I say all that, and then Notre Dame will face an offense that can get into a shootout, and some of the fears of Irish fans might ring true. I'm holding back on Notre Dame right now, but this squad is capable of causing problems.

How long before the playoffs expand again? Seems like the season has been more entertaining with 12 teams.

—Walker, Columbia, S.C.

I will say that the feedback I've gotten from college football fans this season has been extremely positive. I've traveled to nine different college towns this season, and in talking with folks at each stop, the opinions have been that these Saturdays seem more important by the week. This time last year, we were focusing on maybe seven teams that could make the final-four. Now, with the expansion, there are legitimately 15 teams that still have some type of shot at making the field.

Long gone are the days that a meaningless game against a weaker opponent is not important. Now, you need to win, and make it look good in the process. I know folks like to complain about schools scheduling one weak opponent in the latter half of the schedule, but even then, you better put on a performance to impress the committee.

But obviously, one of the biggest aspects of this move has been the weekly upsets we've seen around the country. Just look at this past weekend. Ole Miss and Alabama needed to go on the road, beat a team they were favored by double-digits, but then all hell broke loose. The same can be said for Indiana, who was beaten by Ohio State, but still look to be in the playoff as of right now.

As for expanding to sixteen teams, I don't know that it's worth it right now with the way conferences are scheduling. If the SEC sticks with 8 league games per season, and still gets at least four teams into the playoff, there's no reason in their minds to change the format. I think it would certainly be better if there was a nine-game conference schedule, if your league has enough teams for it. We will get to sixteen teams, because it means more money for all, and the CFP with its television contract.

Ok, that's going to do it for this week. I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and please remember the folks who won't be able to spend time with family. Not everyone gets the luxury of enjoying this time of year, and that's certainly not lost on me.

Hit me up at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com with any questions or comments about this week in college football. Or, you can just bash me for my opinions, it's up to you!