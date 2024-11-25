Tennessee Makes Big Jump In Latest OutKick CFP Top-12, Indiana Hangs On, While Alabama And Ole Miss Tumble Out

Man, things can change pretty quick in college football, and this past weekend was the perfect example of the chaos we have seen unfold this season. Unfortunately for the SEC, teams like Ole Miss and Alabama found themselves on the losing end, while the Big 12 is an absolute ulster right now with tiebreaker scenarios.

But come on, did we really expect anything different? The whole season has been filled with chaotic moments that make you think about how good one conference actually is.

Maybe it's the Big Ten that is the least crazy right now, as Ohio State manhandled Indiana on Saturday in Columbus, while Penn State survived the Minnesota Gophers. All the while, Oregon needs to wait one more week before they find out who they will be playing in the conference title game.

We expected some fireworks down the stretch in the SEC, but I don’t think folks were expecting a grenade to go off this past weekend. Ole Miss fell out of college football playoff contention (For The Moment) with a loss to Florida, which will most likely haunt QB Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin for a long time. In Oklahoma, it was Alabama that decided to lay a massive egg, scoring only three points in the loss to the Sooners, which should end any postseason hopes outside of playing in the ‘Reliaquest Bowl’ for the Tide'

And while the ACC looks to be headed towards a Miami versus SMU showdown in the conference title race, they look to be the only sane conference in football right now.

Yes, I'm talking about you, Big 12. Colorado fell victim to Kansas, who has been on a tear the last month, ending any hope for Deion Sanders coaching for a conference title. While in Tempe, Arizona State defeated BYU in one of the wildest final-minutes we have seen this season in college football. What's that leave us with? A massive log-jam of teams in the tiebreaker scenario.

And trust me, it's a chaotic scenario. Check it out HERE.

Oh, and Boise State got by Wyoming to keep its hopes for the at-large bid alive.

Alright, let's take a look at our expert pickers, who put together the best twelve teams in college football this week.

Here is the list of pickers for each week's OutKick Top-12 Poll.

Clay Travis

Trey Wallace

Chad Withrow

Jonathan Hutton

Dan Dakich

Les Miles

Brock Huard

Lou Holtz

Tommy Tuberville

Jeannine Edwards

Will Cain

Ricky Cobb

Kelly Stewart

OutKick College Football Playoff Top-12, Week Twelve Rankings

I hope you're prepared for the next few weeks, if your team is still in contention for a playoff spot. Make sure to load up on some heartburn medication, because this thing is headed towards absolute madness.

But, luckily for you, we have a group of voters that know what they're doing (For The Most Part) and have our weekly OutKick Top-12 rankings to give you a preview of what's to come on Tuesday night.

So, Indiana drops to 11th after the loss to Ohio State this past weekend. As for Alabama and Ole Miss, they are no longer ranked, and are on the outside looking in now. The only way I could see the Rebels getting back into the race was if there was another weekend of chaos.

As for conference bids, our latest rankings have SMU and Miami both making it, giving the ACC two teams in the playoff, if it were to start today.

For the Big 12, the voters are rolling with Arizona State, coming off their big win over BYU this past Saturday.

Let me know what you think about this week's poll. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com

How the College Football Playoff Would Look Right Now. Voters Make Their Case

Here's how the playoff matchups would look like right now, if the season were to end today. As you can see, voters have Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State all hosting first round games on-campus.

This is going to be the fascinating part about this year's playoff, especially if we get a few games in late December in the midwest. Can you imagine SMU playing a snow-game in Happy Valley? Yes, I'm intrigued.



As for how the voters have decided to rank each team, it is a bit intriguing to see Alabama still ranked by a few voters. But we, nevertheless, are headed down the home stretch, with only two more weekends left before the final rankings come out that will determine who plays for a national championship.

Dan Dakich Annouces The OutKick Elite 12 On Don't@ Me

