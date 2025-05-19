CeeDee Lamb Is Right - He And George Pickens Are Both WR1s. Will That Be Problematic?

The Dallas Cowboys signed George Pickens to pair a formidable wideout with star CeeDee Lamb. Just how good can they be together?

Lamb thinks that the sky's the limit for the two.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held a charity softball game in Scottsdale, Arizona over the weekend, an event Lamb and Pickens attended. A reporter with DLLS Cowboys asked Lamb how potent of a pairing they could be, and he was quick to provide a confident answer.

"We (are) both ones. It ain’t no A/B, none of that. You look over there you see one, you look over here, you see another one. So do what you gotta do with that," Lamb said.

Lamb is right, these guys are both alphas and, on paper, this could be a dynamic duo. It takes the burden off of Lamb to have to carry the passing attack all by himself and gives Dak Prescott another formidable weapon to target.

We’ve seen other teams have two receivers who could be No. 1s make it work: The Cincinnati Bengals with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and the Philadelphia Eagles with A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The only problem I see is the egos of both of these dudes being a factor.

Lamb has claimed that he’s the best receiver in the NFL at one point , despite playing in the same league as Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill. Furthermore, hasn’t had to consistently split targets with a receiver as talented as him since 2021 , when Amari Cooper was in Dallas.

Now he’ll have to share the ball with another guy in Pickens who has massive temper issues when things don’t go his way. That could pose challenges for both of them as they adjust to a new set of circumstances. It also puts pressure on Prescott, who is going to have two giant receiving appetites to feed to keep the peace.

The 2025 season will be the chance for these two guys to prove my hesitations wrong - and they certainly can.