'Needy' CeeDee Lamb Chews Out Cowboys QB Dak Prescott On Late Night Stage

To all the NFL fans on the East Coast who made it to the end of this Cowboys-Steelers matchup … we salute you.

For those not crazy enough to stay up for this heavily delayed game, you missed out on the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) nearly imploding.

Instead, the Cowboys avoided a crisis and narrowly won 20-17 against Pittsburgh (3-2).

The game came down to Dallas' final offensive drive, during which a struggling Dak Prescott connected with Jalen Tolbert for a game-saving touchdown on fourth down.

Before Tolbert's winning catch, the Dallas offense was running on fumes, as was their top receiver, CeeDee Lamb.

Frustrated by his lack of production throughout the night, Lamb started chewing out his own quarterback.

Prescott threw an interception to start the third quarter, intending to hit his star receiver on the sequence. On the sideline, Lamb let his frustrations hit a boiling point and the franchise player let Prescott know about it.

It didn't help that Lamb only had four receptions through three quarters (all of them in the first quarter).

Dak did his best to ignore the ‘needy’ CeeDee during the latter's tirade. The intense exchange between Lamb and Prescott caught the attention of the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

What exactly did Lamb say to his QB?

WATCH:

As a teaching moment, Lamb didn't see much from Prescott until the game-winning drive, when Lamb caught his first reception of the second half.

Lamb finished with five catches for 52 yards.

Expect to hear more about Lamb's frustrations throughout the week.

Credit to Pittsburgh's defense, which had the Cowboys offense in hell all night.

All that pressure from the Steel Curtain surely contributed to the tense Cowboys sideline. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt turned Sunday into a game to remember, recording his 100th sack of his career.

NFL fans were treated to non-stop action in Week 5, from the early London game to the delayed SNF game. There's no such thing as too much football.

