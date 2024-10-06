Cowboys-Steelers Sunday Night Football Game Delayed Due To Lightning In Pittsburgh

The MLB Playoffs are underway and there's a weather delay. No surprise, baseball is no stranger to that.

Oh, wait! It's not the MLB Playoffs that can't start on time, it's Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys!

Due to thunderstorms in the Pittsburgh area that produced some pretty impressive lightning, players were sent back to their respective locker rooms and fans were encouraged to seek shelter.

This is the second time this season that a primetime NFL game could not start on time. The very first game of the season between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Taylor Swifts … er, Chiefs … also had a 30-minute delay due to lightning in the area.

That game ultimately kicked off about 25 minutes late due to the delay, but it's unclear when football will start in Pittsburgh.

Weather forecasts show that storms are expected in the Pittsburgh area until around 9:15 p.m. ET, but players will need to come back out of the locker rooms and warm up again, adding to the total time of the delay.

OutKick will provide updates as soon as we have them.

UPDATE, 9 p.m. ET: Still no official start time for Sunday Night Football between the Steelers and Cowboys as it continues to storm in Pittsburgh. A lightning bolt struck around 9 p.m., meaning at least 30 more minutes, provided there is no more electricity in the sky.