C.C. Sabathia Teases Comeback After Devastating Gerrit Cole Injury

Shine the Sabathia Signal!

The pinstripes in New York need a miracle for next season after losing ace Gerrit Cole, announced Monday, because of upcoming Tommy John surgery.

One man willing to step up and emerge from retirement for his New York Yankees is former pitcher C.C. Sabathia, who playfully hinted at a return after the devastating Cole news rattled the Bronx.

Sabathia — a former six-time All-Star, 2007 AL Cy Young winner, and World Series champion — posted a photo of Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne character, gazing at his Batsuit and pondering whether he's the one to save the city.

And while it's not feasible, anything at this point can help NY with its pitching woes.

C.C. Sabathia, over 11 seasons with the Yankees, amassed a 134-88 record with a 3.81 ERA, tallying 1,829 strikeouts across 356 games.

Aside from losing Cole for the year, the Yankees also deal with Luis Gil being out potentially three to four months because of a lat strain.

"I can’t believe it’s gotten to this point," one sad Yankee fan posted on X.

Playing a vital role in the Yankees' quest for a 2009 World Series title, Sabathia would be welcomed back to the team with open arms, partly because of the desperation as well.

While Sabathia poses a temporary "solution" to the Yankees' current rotation, Cole's Tommy John surgery at 34 years of age poses greater questions regarding the future of the franchise's pitching. In 2024, Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 95 innings in 17 starts.

Luckily, the Yankees signed free-agent ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal this offseason to somewhat soften the blow. Alongside Fried, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt stand as the healthiest arms in New York’s rotation.

Sabathia also holds a place in Cleveland royalty after being inducted into the "Guardians" Hall of Fame last year.

