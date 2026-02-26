USA Women's Hockey Star Pours Cold Water On Men's Team Outrage With Simple Reaction: WATCH

Outrage directed at the USA men's hockey team is now entering its fifth day. It all stems from Trump calling the team after winning the gold medal.

USA hockey hero Caroline Harvey has no interest in attacking her male counterparts.

The men's Olympic hockey team is being celebrated by proud and patriotic Americans after beating Canada for the gold medal. It's an incredibly pro-America moment that gives people something to be unbelievably proud of.

Unfortunately, Trump cracking a joke about inviting the women's team to D.C. has now led to five days of outrage.

To be clear, the outrage isn't coming from regular people who have functioning brains. It's coming from the sports media and woke snowflakes on social media.

Caroline Harvey has no intention of getting involved.

Caroline Harvey offers sane reaction to outrage directed at men's team.

Harvey was the most dominant player on the women's gold medal team, and is widely viewed as the best female hockey player on the planet at the moment. She's a special talent. The Wisconsin Badgers star also clearly has a good head on her shoulders, judging by her reaction to the situation.

She's not taking the bait or piling on.

"We're just glad to be coming home with a gold medal again. We're focused on being successful as a group, and going over there and taking care of business. I mean, it's not something we're focused on or really thinking about. We're moving forward. Yeah, we did what we did there, and we're proud of our group," Harvey told the media on Wednesday when asked if she felt disrespected by Trump's call with the men.

You can watch her comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hilary Knight, the face of women's hockey in the world, told ESPN that the two teams share a close bond, and the situation has blown up in a fashion that wasn't necessary.

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect. I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on," Knight explained to the outlet.

Is it officially time to put this situation to rest? People are free to feel however they want about Trump, but attacking the men's team for five straight days for laughing at a joke is insane.

The worst part is people are white knighting for a group of people……..who don't really seem to care at all. Caroline Harvey immediately put the focus back on her team and the gold medal when discussing the situation.

Handled perfectly.

It's a great example of why she has built a massive following and is a hero for so many young athletes.

Let's put this issue to rest and move on. Americans everywhere should be insanely proud of both teams, and this idiotic news cycle is diminishing their incredible accomplishments. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.

