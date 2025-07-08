Carlos Alcaraz Is A True Golf Sicko, Can't Wait To Play During Off Days Ahead Of Wimbledon Semifinal

Carlos Alcaraz has the luxury of having two days off before his semifinal match against Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon, and while he'll certainly give his body plenty of time to recover, he's also going to carve out some time to play some golf.

The Spaniard made quick work of Cameron Norrie in his quarterfinal match on Tuesday (6-2, 6-3, 6-3) and when asked during his on-court interview what he plans to do for the next 48 hours or so, it didn't take long before golf came to mind.

"I'm just going to try to make the most of my time to enjoy with my team and with my family that I have here in London, but I am for sure going to go play some golf just to switch off my mind a little bit," Alcaraz said, which brought out an applause from the crowd. "The things I'm doing are working, so I have to keep doing it."

He may only be 22 years old, but Alcaraz seems to have life figured out. Live up to expectations of being a generational talent on the tennis court, put on a show at Wimbledon, and then sneak in a round of golf when you can.

His life does not suck, that is for sure.

This Insane Rally From Carlos Alcaraz Shows Why He's In A Class Of His Own

Alcaraz showed the world just how big of a golf sicko he is prior to his quarterfinal match with Norrie.

While getting in his pre-match workout, Alcaraz spotted actor Tom Holland and let him know that he had recently seen him playing golf, presumably in a clip on social media. From there, the two agreed to link up and play a round soon, and it's probably a safe bet we could see them on a course together in the coming days.

Alcaraz having full-blown golf brain while playing tennis at the highest level humanly possible is remarkable stuff.