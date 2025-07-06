This Insane Rally From Carlos Alcaraz Shows Why He's In A Class Of His Own

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz never ceases to amaze.

Despite being just 22 years old, he is easily a top five player of the past quarter-century. He has already won five major titles, including this year’s French Open in which he orchestrated one of the most insane comebacks the sport has ever seen.

Now he’s at Wimbledon, where he is looking to win his third straight title at the sport’s most prestigious event. On Sunday, he had to face Russian Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16. Rublev would win the first set, but Alcaraz stormed back to take the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 .

In one of those sets, the Spaniard showcased why he’s so hard to beat.

There was an eight-shot rally in the third set in which Alcaraz what seemed like miles to return several tenacious Rublev forehands. His winner came while he was on the run and he placed it in the opposite half of the court to get the crowd to its feet.

I mean come on. That’s ridiculous. Hitting a winner with that power while you’re on the move is nothing short of insane. The craziest part is that he makes stuff like that look routine.

Alcaraz’s win sets up a match with upstart Cameron Norrie on Tuesday. Should the Spaniard bring his A-game like he did today, it will be hard for Norrie - or anyone - to stop him from winning his third straight Wimbledon title.