This Insane Rally From Carlos Alcaraz Shows Why He's In A Class Of His Own

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz never ceases to amaze.

Despite being just 22 years old, he is easily a top five player of the past quarter-century. He has already won five major titles, including this year’s French Open in which he orchestrated one of the most insane comebacks the sport has ever seen. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning match point against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during the Gentlemen's Singles third round match on day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Now he’s at Wimbledon, where he is looking to win his third straight title at the sport’s most prestigious event. On Sunday, he had to face Russian Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16. Rublev would win the first set, but Alcaraz stormed back to take the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

In one of those sets, the Spaniard showcased why he’s so hard to beat. 

There was an eight-shot rally in the third set in which Alcaraz what seemed like miles to return several tenacious Rublev forehands. His winner came while he was on the run and he placed it in the opposite half of the court to get the crowd to its feet.

I mean come on. That’s ridiculous. Hitting a winner with that power while you’re on the move is nothing short of insane. The craziest part is that he makes stuff like that look routine.

Alcaraz’s win sets up a match with upstart Cameron Norrie on Tuesday. Should the Spaniard bring his A-game like he did today, it will be hard for Norrie - or anyone - to stop him from winning his third straight Wimbledon title.

John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.