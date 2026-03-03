USWNT Legend Carli Lloyd Nukes Woke Trolls For Attacking Alexi Lalas’ Politics

Lloyd decided to step up after seeing the pure political posturing on display.

Carli Lloyd just delivered a massive gut check to the online mobs crying over politics.

The USWNT legend stood her ground to defend her colleague and FOX Sports analyst, Alexi Lalas, against the vocal wing of American soccer activists who love to hate him.

The controversy ignited when a social media user launched a predictable attack, labeling Lalas a "fascist" simply for having conservative views.

Because Lalas considers America to be the greatest nation on the face of the earth, he is a constant target for progressives.

After seeing the pure political posturing on display and the attempts to dismiss her as a "conservative sidekick," Lloyd decided to step up.

"Views? You don't even know my views. I've never voiced them nor does it matter. I'm a soccer analyst. I don't pretend to be an expert in anything else," Lloyd responded on X.

Lloyd chose to be the adult in the room.

After all, in a landscape where some analysts are praised for injecting politics into every game, others are relentlessly attacked just for having a different perspective.

Lloyd called out this blatant inconsistency and pointed out the bias driving the fringe activists targeting her colleague.

"If he was talking as a Democrat you'd be saying otherwise. You would welcome it. And that's the problem," she added.

Lalas has remained firm in his own stance, previously stating: "I believe that the United States is the greatest country in the history of the world, and I will never apologize for that."

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the United States, the fight for the soul of American soccer is reaching a fever pitch.

Lloyd was a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Her 2015 performance remains the stuff of legend, where she scored a historic hat trick in the first 16 minutes of the final against Japan. She holds the unique distinction of scoring the game-winning goals in the gold medal matches of both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Lloyd was twice named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016, solidifying her status as one of the greatest to ever wear the crest … and definitely more of a hero than Megan Rapinoe.

By the time she retired in 2021, she had amassed 134 goals.

Lloyd made her position clear: she is here to talk soccer and has zero interest in playing activist games.

She earned her seat at the table through decades of hard work, and she isn't about to let a comment section dictate her worth.

