Caps Jakob Chychrub Ditched His Tesla, But It's Not For The Reason You Think

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun is becoming the NHL's poster child for eccentricity, and when I saw that he got rid of his Tesla, my first reaction, was, "Oh, here we go…"

But then I saw why, and I've got to admit, I was not prepared for his reasoning, and it's probably not what you're expecting either.

Hot off his Caps teammate Dylan Strome blowing up his spot about he and his wife getting rid of lightbulbs and going old school with some candles like they live in Victorian England or something, Chychrun revealed that he recently got a new car.

"It’s definitely been a very exciting and happy last few days for myself and my family,' he told 106.7 The Fan’s Grant & Danny (which was the same show he talked about lightbulbs, so these guys know what they're doing when it comes to interviewing Jakob Chychrun). "We actually bought a new car a few weeks ago.

"We had a Tesla for a while that we’ve wanted to get rid of…"

Now let's pause for a second because this is when I thought we were in for some NPR-fueled anti-Tesla nonsense because Elon had the temerity to point out that, yes, fraud and waste are rampant in the federal government.

But that is not what followed.

"We’re pretty big — as you guys know, we talk about our health and wellness a lot — we just had a weird feeling about sitting on a battery all day in the car," Chychrun said, per Daily Mail. "So we wanted to get rid of the Tesla, move on from the electric."

Whoa.

If you saw that twist coming, stop lying. You didn't. No one did.

That was almost an M. Night Shyamalanian twist.

So it doesn't sound like it was political, just a weird disdain for batteries and a desire to get back to a sweet, sweet gas-powered internal combustion engine. I respect that.

So what did he go with instead?

"And I got my wife her dream car which was a G-Wagon," he said. "My wife and I are just big into living a clean, healthy life."

They're you go. Nothing like driving to Whole Foods in the G-Wagon.