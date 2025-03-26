Caps Jakob Chychrun Responds To Teammate's Claim That He Has Given Up Lightbulbs

I've kind of been into the idea of easing back on technology lately, but I'd never go "full-Amish," as they say, and ditch light bulbs.

Let me tell you, that Thomas Edison was not a nice man, but you're allowed to be a douche if you come up with lightbulbs.

But in a recent interview on the NHL Unscripted podcast, Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome claimed that his teammate, defenseman Jakob Chychrun had completely given up on light bulbs.

"He has a new thing every day," Strome said, per Russian Machine Never Breaks. "I heard yesterday that he’s got no light bulbs. He’s doing candle-lit in his house now. Yeah, that’s what his thing was yesterday. So he was on to – beeswax candles is what I heard is great for you. So now we’re all talking about beeswax candles."

Hey now, what a man does at home with his beeswax is none of your… well…

Remember when I said I wanted to ease back on technology? I just mean writing with a pen instead of typing stuff, not pulling every GE in my house out of its socket and lighting up a bunch of Yankee Candles.

But it turns out, there is still a lot candlelighting happening in Casa de Chychrun.

"This guy just completely threw me under the bus," Chychrun said with a laugh while talking to the Grant & Danny Show on 106.7 The Fan, RMNB. "We were just chatting in the room the other day, and as I mentioned earlier, my wife and I are just big into living a clean, healthy life. I told the boys, the last few nights after dinner, we like to turn the lights off in the house and do no artificial light and just light some candles. It’s been really nice — sleeping like a baby when I do that."

So it sounds like Strome was somewhat correct, but he certainly embellished a little bit.

"And then Stromer decided to go on a podcast last week and say I took every light bulb out of my house, and now people think I’m an absolute freak," Chychrun said. "He completely skewered me, so now I’m dealing with that. I’m like a walking meme right now. I deleted all my socials, so I can’t even see anything, but I’ve got in-laws and cousins sending me screenshots of some of these tweets and posts of people all over me for this beeswax candle thing."

If Chychrun thinks candles work for him, then that's great.

But Strome putting him on blast publicly and making him explain his way out of Lightbulbgate is hilarious.