The One Canadiens Fan At Leafs-Islanders Game Gets Clobbered By Puck

The unlucky fan will probably leave his Habs gear at home next time.

You're always taking a bit of a chance when you roll into an opposing team's barn wearing a rival jersey.

But it turns out that's true even if your team isn't playing.

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the New York Islanders on Tuesday night, so you would expect to see a lot of blue in the stands, especially in Toronto. Maybe some splashes of green because it was St. Patrick's Day, so the Leafs were wearing their throwback St. Pats jerseys.

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However, one man — and I feel confident in saying that no one else in Scotiabank Arena did this — showed up wearing a Montreal Canadiens jersey.

I don't understand this move at all. I get you're proud of your team, but when they're not one of the two teams playing, it's a strange move.

When I see people who do this, I'm always like, "Did… did they buy the wrong ticket?"

And, in this instance, it was a bad move on a karmic level.

At one point in the game, the puck went into the stands behind the benches, which just so happens to be where the sole Habs fan was sitting, and he took some vulcanized rubber straight to the face.

Fortunately, that guy is alright, and they got him in a nice plastic bag of ice to soothe that shiner, but what are the chances?

I don't know if you're religious, spiritual, superstitious, believe in wizards, or what, but talk about the Hockey Gods being at work.

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This reminded me of that time a fan made fun of Steve Sullivan and then got hit by a puck himself.

So, next time you go to a hockey game, maybe don't tempt fate and leave your favorite team's jersey at home if they're not actually playing.