Canadian Hockey Social Media Personality Loses His Mind In Wild Rant About Team USA Shaking Trump's Hand

You'll need to prepare yourself for some of these wild claims...

We've seen some wild takes rolling in after the Team USA men won Olympic gold, visited the White House, and then attended President Trump's State of the Union address.

But now, social media personality Steve Dangle would like all those other unhinged loonies to hold his Molson, because he dropped a screed for the ages.

The Canadian commentator made a name for himself on social media with videos where he yells about the Toronto Maple Leafs, which, in fairness, is often a byproduct of cheering for the Leafs.

It all kicked off with a conversation about the Hughes brothers defending the Toronto Maple Leafs and Team USA captain Auston Matthews. The panel argued that no one in Toronto was criticizing Matthews for his leadership abilities (which, just based on history with players like Phil Kessel, Dion Phaneuf, Nazem Kadri, Mitch Marner, etc., seems unlikely, but okay).

Dangle said the problem instead was Trump.

"Anyway, what people have a problem with... Trump, besides being directly responsible for the murder of American citizens through his ICE Gestapo… With the context of Canada, he threatened our sovereignty."

Alright, so Steve isn't Team 51st State. That's fair, but surely he realized that started as a dig at Justin Trudeau over trade disputes and the porous border.

It's not like he actually believes there were troops and tanks at the border ready to enter Canada and plant the Stars and Stripes at every Tim Hortons from St. John's, Newfoundland to Victoria, BC…

…Oh, he DOES think that?!

"Those players taking pictures with Karoline Leavitt and s--t," he said. "Don't think we haven't forgotten, with her smile on her face that looked a little different at the time, but that smile on her face, 'Hey, we look forward to the US beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada'. You f--king a--holes."

Once he was done taking swings at the White House Press Secretary's looks, Dangle dropped what might be the wildest take since the gold medal game went final (which is saying a lot).

"We'll never be your 51st state, and that's got nothing to do with hockey," he said. "That's got everything to do with you motherf--kers showing up at our front door with guns and tanks and s--t. Of course, we're going to feel a certain type of way about that."

…What?!

First of all, unless that "guns and tanks" thing happened when I was on a cruise without cell service, I'm going to go ahead and say it didn't happen, because… well, because it didn't.

The reason the US has leaned into the "51st State" thing is because of how much it bugs our neighbors to the north.

No sensible person thinks the US is going to storm across the border and invade Canada.

But it's like the kid on the playground who gets picked on because his reactions are so funny. Stop reacting like a lunatic and making up claims of standing armies, and you'll be stunned how fast everyone moves on.

Steve Dangle is free to say anything and like or dislike anyone he wants.

That's the beauty of free speech, something I believe the kind Canadian folks may have lifted from the US of A.

However, sometimes your speech will have consequences, and in this case, the consequence is outing yourself as someone who isn't grounded in reality.

And not just because he's a Leafs fan…