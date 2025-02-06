Cameron Brink Applauds Caitlin Clark For Skipping NBA 3-Point Contest: ‘She Needs A Break’

Cameron Brink believes it's the right call for Caitlin Clark to decline an invitation to participate in a special 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Last year, the NBA introduced "Stephen vs. Sabrina" to the league's All-Star Saturday Night schedule. In the event, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry took on New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a 1-on-1 3-point shooting contest. Curry won the inaugural competition.

Feedback was so positive, though, that the league considered expanding this year's shootout to become a 2-on-2, adding Clark and the Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson to the mix.

Clark, though, opted not to participate. Instead, representatives for the WNBA Rookie of the Year said she wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer.

Cameron Brink: Caitlin Clark Is Focused On WNBA Season

On the latest episode of her Straight to Cam podcast, Brink explained why she was fully supportive of Clark's decision to skip the NBA All-Star event.

"My good friend Caitlin Clark denied an NBA All-Star invite. I’m like, good for her. Last year Sabrina and Steph had a little shootout and it was very close," Brink said.

"She needs a break. I’m like texting her, I’m like ‘you need to take a vacation for three months.’ I’m like ‘you don’t need to have the stress of that again because it’s just going to be a whole debacle.'"

Clark went straight from breaking nearly every record in college basketball at Iowa to having the best rookie season in WNBA history — never missing a beat. All things considered, it's no surprise the Indiana Fever star said ‘no' to playing basketball in her off-season. Clark also declined an invitation to participate in the brand-new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league.

"She’s probably focusing on gearing up for the season," Brink said. "I was at the Paris games and we went out with the Pacers after one of their games. We were having this debate, who’s hotter right now, Caitlin or some other NBA players. Then I remember Tyrese Haliburton jumping in, ‘When I’m with Caitlin, people give me the phone to take a picture with me of Caitlin and them, like Tyrese who?'"

Clark will have a couple more months to rest up. WNBA Training Camp officially begins on April 27, with the season tipping off on May 16.