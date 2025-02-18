Cam Ward Sends Bold Warning To Teams That May Pass On Him In NFL Draft

Miami quarterback Cam Ward may be the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is also a reality in which he isn't even the first signal caller to have his name called, and if that unfolds in April, he's going to be sure that he never forgets any team that passes on him.

Shortly before winning the Davey O'Brien Award as the country's top college quarterback on Monday night, Ward was asked about his decision to not play the entire game during the Hurricanes' one-point loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tart Bowl two months ago.

The bowl game was the definition of meaningless, but he'll undoubtedly be asked about it during interviews at next week's NFL combine. While Ward explained that he's happy to answer any questions, he also sent a message to any team that is thinking of not drafting him and going in a different direction.

"OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not," Ward told the Associated Press. "If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that."

Some teams, maybe even most, that are thinking about drafting Ward will like his overly confident comments. After all, if you want to be successful in the NFL, you have to ooze confidence, and it's clear that Ward is not lacking in that department.

The Tennessee Titans could draft Ward with the first-overall pick in April, which is where OutKick's Dan Zaksheske has him landing in his mock draft, but he could also go second-overall to the Cleveland Browns or third to the New York Giants, as all three teams are in need of a quarterback.

At worst, Ward will be the second quarterback to have his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders also in the running to be the first signal caller taken.