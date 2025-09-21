Cam Ward Gives Titans Fans Will Levis Flashbacks With Horrible Pick-6 vs. Colts

It's been a very rough start to the career of 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The Tennessee Titans decided it was time to give up on third-year quarterback Will Levis by taking the former Miami Hurricanes QB with the top selection.

But Ward hasn't been much of an improvement through the first two games of his NFL career. The rookie entered Week 3's matchup against the AFC South-rival Indianapolis Colts, completing fewer than 51% of his passes for under 300 yards.

And Sunday started about as poorly as possible. The Titans received the opening kickoff and faced a third-and-9 after a 1-yard run by Tony Pollard and an incomplete pass from Ward.

Then, on third down, Ward completely failed to see Colts defender Kenny Moore as he attempted to throw a short pass to Pollard. Moore practically walked into the end zone after intercepting the throw.

Woof. There's really no way to defend Ward here. That was a terrible decision, as he was late in his progression and never accounted for Moore. Throwing an interception is one thing, but tossing one to a check-down on third-and-long, where the defender has a free run to the end zone, is inexcusable.

Levis made a name for himself, not in a good way, but by making similarly terrible decisions during his two seasons as the Titans' starter. Remember this one?

How about this one?

Yeah, being mentioned in the same sentence as Will Levis is not good news for Cam Ward, but his NFL career is still very young. He has plenty of time to turn it around, but through two games and one quarter it has mostly looked very bad.

He’s struggling to read defenses, taking a lot of sacks (some his fault), missing easy throws, and threw one of the worst interceptions of the early season. Now, to be fair, part of that is playing for the Titans, a franchise that has been stuck in the mud since a 12-win season in 2021. Last week, Ward did make one of the best plays so far in the NFL season.

Ward is certainly more talented than Levis, but so far he hasn't quite been the upgrade that the Titans front office, coaching staff and fans had hoped for.