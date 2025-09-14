Cam Ward's First-Career TD Pass Was Something Straight Out Of A Video Game

Cam Ward had to wait nearly a full six quarters into his rookie campaign to toss his first-career touchdown in the NFL, but the Tennessee Titans rookie made sure to show off his freakish athleticism on the memorable play.

Ward, the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had a rough go against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 as he completed just 12 passes for 112 yards in a 20-12 loss on the road. The former Miami Hurricane got off to a much quicker start against the Los Angeles Rams in his home debut, and not only surpassed his passing yards total from a week ago in the first half, but found the end zone as well.

With the Titans trailing the Rams 10-3 with under a minute remaining in the opening half, Ward and the Tennessee offense faced a third-and-goal situation from the nine-yard line. After going through his progression and not seeing anything he liked, Ward backed all the way up to the 25-yard line before launching a pass across his body and dropping one in the basket of rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

While Ward is only a game and a half into his NFL career and has exactly one touchdown pass to his name at this point, it's plays like that which have the Titans' fan base cautiously optimistic, at the very least, that the rookie signal caller could turn into something special.

The Titans were home underdogs heading into their contest against the Rams in Nashville, but managed to take a three-point lead into the break.