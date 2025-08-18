Titans Rookie Cam Ward Gets Tangled Up In Practice Scuffle With Vet Jeffery Simmons

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward got flashy with a touchdown celebration at practice. Ward found himself in a tussle with defensive stalwart and Titans vet Jeffrey Simmons, which broke out into a scrum.

Ward hit receiver Calvin Ridley for a touchdown and reportedly shoved Simmons, which led to a shot to the head from the veteran DT, and a celebration dance by the rookie quarterback in response that set off the entire practice.

Simmons probably figured that if Ward's going to pull out his signature "Zombieland" celebration, it's better to do it in meaningful action rather than to get underneath a veteran's skin during a practice drill.

Still, it was a passionate flash of action from Tennessee's group, which could very much sit well with fans wanting this team to approach the new season with a meaner attitude since finishing 3-14 in 2024.

While the shoving doesn't look great on Simmons, especially hitting Ward in the head, it's better than going into 2025 with no moxie.

Titans cornerback Jarvin Brownlee said it was a meaningless exchange, physically, between the teammates.

"You never want to see your quarterback in the middle of those types of things," Brownlee admitted.

Though the CB liked seeing Ward fired up.

"When it does happen, it just shows you the level of dog he's got in him. He ain't gonna take nothing," Brownlee added.

"It shows you how much he cares about his offense, how much he cares about winning. Same goes for both sides of the ball, with Jeff and him. You're gonna get that same attitude, that same confidence, that same edge each and every day out of those two guys."

Ward didn't reveal much about the scrum with Simmons; however, the rookie impressed reporters with a mature response about showing up consistently and performing, just like everyone else with a job, including his hardworking father.

Speaking to the media, Ward shared the following:

"I'm just a big person on work," Ward told reporters.

"Like I said yesterday, I've grown up, watched my dad wake up at 4:30 am, doing a job he didn't like. So if I can't wake up early and do what I need to do for a job I do like, I shouldn't be playing football.

"And that goes for everybody in the locker room. If you can't have the expectation for yourself that you want to be a good or a great player and want to put the work in, I think that's how it should go. I just think good things only come to those who work."

As a first pick, all eyes are on Ward to follow through and deliver.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela