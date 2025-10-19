Cam Ward Keeps Inventing New Ways To Gift Opposing Defenses Touchdowns

Quarterback Cam Ward may be the guy that guides the Tennessee Titans into a glorious future. But that glorious future seems like years — if not decades — away at this point.

The New England Patriots came to town in a homecoming match-up for head coach Mike Vrabel . For about two and a half quarters, Ward and the Titans had played well enough to keep themselves within striking distance of the visitors, even leading on two separate occasions.

One of those leads came after Ward fired a 38-yard dot to Chimere Dike.

After that possession, though, it was all Patriots. Guided by emerging star Drake Maye, New England went on a 21-3 run to go up 24-13.

Ward got the ball back to the Titans back within one score, and a chance to take another step in his development and score a clutch touchdown to keep his team in it.

Instead, he did this on the first play of the drive.

Even by Ward’s own standards this season, that was pretty bad . Apparently, he’s been watching too much tape of Will Levis.

Just seven weeks into the NFL season, Ward has been directly responsible for two defensive touchdowns. Meanwhile, including today, he only has four passing touchdowns.

That’s a brutal look for the No. 1 pick in 2025.

The Titans have a lot of problems to fix if they want to be relevant, and Ward can’t be expected to fix all of them. But he has to control what he can control and build good habits in his play at the most important position on a football team.

And that includes not committing egregiously bad turnovers like this.