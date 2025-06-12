Cam Ward Let's His Presence Be Felt, Head-Butts Titans Star During Practice

There are plenty of questions surrounding rookie Cam Ward's future as the Tennessee Titans quarterback - that's how it works when you're talking about a guy who has not taken a single snap in an NFL game - but he's making it abundantly clear that he is not lacking in both the confidence and leadership departments.

The first-overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft is letting his presence be known early and often during Tennessee's mandatory minicamp.

Cam Ward Shares Details On How He Plans To Become 'One Of The Great Ones'

The Titans wrapped up day two of minicamp on Thursday, and while Ward turned heads with some throws he made while reportedly taking a larger number of snaps, it was the extracurriculars from the Miami product that caught some serious attention.

Speaking with reporters after the day of camp wrapped up, offensive lineman JC Latham spoke highly of Ward and what he's seen out of him thus far.

"He holds himself to a leadership and accountability. He’ll admit when he’s wrong and he’ll take accountability," Latham explained. "Even if it’s not 100 percent on him."

Latham then gave an inside scoop on Ward being a guy that doesn't back down from anyone, including three-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons.

"I don't know you guys saw it, but you know, Jeff (Simmons) likes to talk a lot of mess out there, and Cam is all for it. He's matching it, and then Jeff must have got a little too close to him, and Cam head-butted Jeff," Latham said with a laugh.

With Latham's retelling of the story, it's clear that Ward and Simmons were simply being competitive and feeding off each other's energy.

While Titans fans haven't had too much to be excited about in recent seasons, they surely have to be loving what they're hearing about Ward as he's preparing to be the latest hopeful franchise quarterback in Nashville.