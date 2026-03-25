Gerald McCoy Tried To Shame Cam Skattebo Over CTE And Made It Worse

Let's just keep all athletes away from podcast microphones.

Today's culture places too much value on perceived slights, which far too often leads to reactions over things that didn't need addressing at all.

Recently, Giants running back Cam Skattebo somewhat lightheartedly joked that CTE (label for brain trauma) is an excuse for those in the NFL who are "soft."

While not an official statement that he put out, and one he stood on 10 toes behind, the comment received backlash and led to an apology from the 24-year-old halfback.

READ: Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Faces Heat Over Wild CTE Comments On Podcast

Head injuries are no joking matter, but it's part of the game, whether people like it or not.

Well, the backlash didn't end there, since we now have ex-Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy feeling the need to warn Skattebo to "be careful" and somewhat confusingly invoking the names of two of his dead teammates — Vincent Jackson and Doug Martin — in his response.

Sigh.

Clearly, McCoy didn't need to put out a PSA on CTE, yet here we are.

Addressing Skattebo's innocuous comment on CTE while on a podcast himself, McCoy said the following:

"I have teammates that passed away. Vincent Jackson … Doug Martin, anybody who knows Doug knows that wasn’t Doug. Let’s be careful on the things we are saying because you never know who it affects."

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Thankfully, no one ever mistook Skattebo for a doctor and didn't take his comment as medical advice. If they did, well, they probably have issues of their own.

Vincent Jackson tragically died in 2021, and while the medical examiner pointed to chronic alcoholism as a cause, his family later revealed a posthumous CTE diagnosis, making the matter less than clear-cut.

McCoy, of course, still felt comfortable enough to cite Jackson while making his point.

Doug Martin also sadly passed away in October 2025, after becoming unresponsive while in Oakland police custody following a struggle during an investigation into a residential break-in.

Had those two cases not been so mired in unfortunate realities, it'd be easy to chalk it all up to CTE, which McCoy did as an intended "teaching moment" to Skattebo.

Skattebo apologized for his CTE comment, which he uttered during a podcast appearance.

Post on X, Skattebo said the following:

"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!"

The fact of the matter is, McCoy cast even more shame on the Giants player while boasting the same level of expertise on CTE that Skattebo had.

If anything, this should serve as a learning moment that athletes don't need to hop on a podcast mic.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela