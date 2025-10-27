Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Gives Encouraging Update After Devastating Injury

Giants rookie sensation Cam Skattebo gave an encouraging statement Monday, a day after his devastating ankle injury, which required overnight surgery.

Skattebo, 23, turned into the heart of the hapless Giants, a knuckleheaded spark plug who quickly won over fans.

On Sunday, in the Giants' Week 8 rematch against the Eagles, Skattebo's season came to an end after he suffered a devastating lower leg injury, a gruesome sight for many watching the game.

Reports stated early Monday that Skattebo texted Giants head coach Brian Daboll, saying he was in "good" spirits.

Skattebo went to X to give an update on his surgery and thank fans for their outpouring of support.

"Thank you everyone for the support!! Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me.

"Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends, I felt loved and supported in every way. Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff who did their best work on me.

"This is just the beginning of my journey, and I can’t wait to show you guys all about it!!! GOD has a plan for me, stick the course and it will all work itself out. BRB [be right back]."

The "undersized" running back slipped to the Giants in this year's draft, going in the fourth round, and put up RB1 production for the team in his short stint this season.

In eight weeks, Skatt tallied 410 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

Ultimately, Skattebo's most valuable contribution was serving as a confidence booster for fellow rookie Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Skattebo and Dart delivered haymakers against the Eagles in Week 6, rocketing themselves into one of the league's box-office tandems.

Without Skattebo and No. 1 hideout Malik Nabers, Jaxson Dart will need to make diamonds out of dust in New York, though the team is quickly sinking at 2-6.

