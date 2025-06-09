Call Her Daddy Host’s Sexual Assault Revelation Mistakenly Highlights Rep. Nancy Mace, Who Is Pissed Off

New York Magazine’s sloppy reporting infuriated Rep. Nancy Mace when it falsely named her in a story about sexual assault allegations by "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper.

The outlet’s careless error — wrongly identifying Mace instead of Cooper’s former Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Feldman — appeared in its coverage of the Hulu documentary "Call Her Alex."

The documentary traces Cooper’s rise from a BU soccer player (2013–15) and Barstool employee to a podcast titan with a Spotify deal worth over $125 million.

Cooper alleged that Feldman, BU’s coach for 22 years until 2022, made inappropriate comments and attempted physical advances.

New York Magazine’s shoddy journalism surfaced in both its article and a social media post, which read: "‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper says she was sexually harassed by her Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Mace, in her new Hulu documentary, Call Her Alex." The post lingered online for an hour before it was deleted.

Mace, a Republican, slammed the mistake, hinting that the left-leaning magazine’s "slip-up" was deliberate.

The outlet’s reckless blunder not only misnamed Mace but also spread a false narrative, prompting her to threaten legal action for defaming her reputation.

On X, she demanded a retraction: "You don’t get to smear me with a lazy, dangerous typo. I have never — ever — sexually harassed anyone. @NYMag, and anyone repeating this lie: Take it down or lawyer up."

Social media generated strong reactions against New York Magazine, labeling Mace a target and demanding that the publication face consequences for wrongly naming Mace.

"New York Magazine has falsely accused the greatest woman alive, Nancy Mace, of sexual harassment. They should lose their journalism license!!!" one person reacted.

Was it a simple mix-up by the liberal rag, or a deliberate call-out?

