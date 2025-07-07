VIDEO: 'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Got Mercilessly Booed At Wrigley Field For Screeching Performance

Alex Cooper, host of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, was crushed by fans at Wrigley Field on Sunday after an objectively horrible rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

Cooper really played it up for the camera, but lost the crowd with her performance.

During the seventh inning stretch between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, Cooper was introduced as the guest to sing the beloved mid-game anthem.

Everything Cooper tried to be charming flopped with the fans, and they booed her sloppy performance.

Cubs fans could not help but feel slighted, especially when better celebrities, including Bill Murray with his standout renditions, have graced the mic at Wrigley.

Fans on social media called out Cooper for giving the lousy Mariah Carey impression and bungling one of the best traditions in baseball.

"Alex Cooper’s Stretch wasn’t Ditka or Ozzy Osbourne level bad. It was somehow worse because she was actually trying to do it that way," one fan reacted. Another added, "Just saw Alex Cooper get booed at Wrigley Field best day of my life."

Cooper, once a host at Barstool Sports for the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, took control of the brand after a heated negotiation battle involving her former co-host, Sofia Franklyn. This led to a lucrative Spotify deal for Cooper, worth an estimated $60 million.

The 30-year-old podcaster and influencer received some flak in 2024 for agreeing to a heavily coordinated interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Cooper agreed to perform the episode with Harris from a studio in Washington, DC, rather than Cooper’s Los Angeles studio.

Cooper admitted that the production of her episode with Harris felt heavily controlled. The Harris team also built a studio set for the recording at $100,000. She may have bank, but Cooper still struggles to win over the average baseball fan. Cooper previously threw out a first pitch at Fenway Park in 2024.

