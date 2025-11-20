California Stops the Pop: Carmel Bans Pickleball After Residents Snap

If California can ban pickleball, maybe there’s hope for the republic after all.

PublishedUpdated

Carmel, California just did what the rest of America’s been too polite to do. It banned pickleball.

As relayed by the New York Post, the Carmel City Council voted this month to kick the sport out of city limits after nonstop noise complaints. 

Locals said it sounded like someone dribbling pieces of Tupperware, and few forces on earth are stronger than a noise complaint by rich folk.

READ: Pickleballer Gets Kicked In The Head As Emotions Boil Over

No one knows why pickleball players are the angriest hobbyists in America, but they are … which makes Carmel’s decision both brave and probably the spark for an Antifa-level revolt in a gated community.

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Madison Pettis plays in the CELSIUS pickleball tournament at David Dobrik’s home on August 25, 2023 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celsius)

In a state that can’t keep water flowing for wildfires, Carmel managed to do away with the worst of the worst. For once, California got something right, and that’s progress.

Residents had been fighting the sound for months, describing it as relentless, piercing, and impossible to tune out. City officials finally agreed, voting unanimously to shut it down. What a win for America.

And yes, I’ll take homeless people groveling on the streets over a pickleball court any day. At least the former won’t yell at you for using a basketball court appropriately.

Watching a friend get into pickleball is like watching them buy a timeshare. You just nod in support and let them enjoy their flawed decisions.

It’s tennis without the running, or the joy. But like anything in life, there’s some wiggle room.

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Rad Lopez and Olivia Culpo play in the CELSIUS pickleball tournament at David Dobrik’s home on August 25, 2023 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celsius)

If you're invited by some Alo model on a date suggestion, give up your beliefs and go for it.

Embrace the pop. 

Carmel drew the line in the sand, or whatever those tiny courts are made of. The rest of America should take notes before the pop spreads any further.

Silence is golden.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)