California Stops the Pop: Carmel Bans Pickleball After Residents Snap

If California can ban pickleball, maybe there’s hope for the republic after all.

Carmel, California just did what the rest of America’s been too polite to do. It banned pickleball.

As relayed by the New York Post, the Carmel City Council voted this month to kick the sport out of city limits after nonstop noise complaints.

Locals said it sounded like someone dribbling pieces of Tupperware, and few forces on earth are stronger than a noise complaint by rich folk.

No one knows why pickleball players are the angriest hobbyists in America, but they are … which makes Carmel’s decision both brave and probably the spark for an Antifa-level revolt in a gated community.

In a state that can’t keep water flowing for wildfires, Carmel managed to do away with the worst of the worst. For once, California got something right, and that’s progress.

Residents had been fighting the sound for months, describing it as relentless, piercing, and impossible to tune out. City officials finally agreed, voting unanimously to shut it down. What a win for America.

And yes, I’ll take homeless people groveling on the streets over a pickleball court any day. At least the former won’t yell at you for using a basketball court appropriately.

Watching a friend get into pickleball is like watching them buy a timeshare. You just nod in support and let them enjoy their flawed decisions.

It’s tennis without the running, or the joy. But like anything in life, there’s some wiggle room.

If you're invited by some Alo model on a date suggestion, give up your beliefs and go for it.

Embrace the pop.

Carmel drew the line in the sand, or whatever those tiny courts are made of. The rest of America should take notes before the pop spreads any further.

Silence is golden.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela