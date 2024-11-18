Pickleballer Gets Kicked In The Head As Emotions Boil Over

That's assault, brother!

We've officially entered a new era of pickleball where on-court violence makes headlines around the world. Trust me, this will be great for pickleball and Peter Shonk, the loud-mouth who was kicked in the head, knows it.

"We broke the Internet," Shonk declared Monday on his Instagram Story as the video he shared of his head being kicked began to go viral.

Details are sketchy outside of what Shonk, who says he was uninjured, provided to pickleball media outlet, The Kitchen Pickleball.

Shonk claims he lost memory for three hours after being kicked, but he has no interest in pressing charges, according to The Kitchen Pickleball.

Vicious pickleball fans claim Shonk ‘deserved it’

If you were looking for a pickleball bad boy who could cause controversy and headlines for the pickleball world, look no further than Peter Shonk.

From what people are writing on social media, the guy is a pure villain.

"That man is the only guy I know who deserved to be kicked in the face," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "If you are fishing for a kick to the face, dont be surprised when you catch one. Deserved."

Apparently, there's been Shonk hatred brewing.

"Lolz, Peter is an over competitive clown who never learn good sportsmanship. Your should have disqualified both teams and awarded the championship to 3rd place," a pickleball expert named MegaChimp chimed in.

Peter Shonk's wife weighs in on her husband and father of her child being kicked in the head

In a video posted by Shonk's wife, Claudia Esquivel, blood dripped from her husband's face on the pickleball court after the incident which seems to have occurred at a court in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The club's Instagram page has been deleted.

"I seek above all to raise awareness about physical aggression and take this situation as an example to better handle situations, if you represent any sports club this should be part of the water to somehow improve the regulation or implement actions that can help us know what to do in such a situation (I hope they don't run for anyone)," Esquivel wrote on Instagram.



"Preach NO violence above all."