Caleb Williams Wears Cheese Grater at Chicago Food Drive After Shredding Packers

Caleb Williams spent his weekend handing out free meals to Chicagoans and a "weekend from hell" to the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears fans are ready to go to war for Caleb Williams, especially after Saturday night's dazzling win over the Green Bay Packers to take control of first place in the NFC North.

Williams saved the Bears after a slow first half by rallying with 13 points in the fourth quarter and a walk-off 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime.

Painted nails and all, Caleb stepped up when Chicago needed him most.

Chicago certainly caught a break when Packers QB1 Jordan Love exited with a concussion, leaving backup Malik Willis to fill the void. Even so, the Bears had to dig deep to secure the win against steep odds.

After the game, DJ Moore taunted the Packers with a massive cheese grater hat.

READ: Heartache For The Green Bay Packers Who Lose Jordan Love To Concussion Then Implode

On Sunday, Williams skipped a celebratory morning to hand out free meals to Chicagoans instead. Seen alongside Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong and feeling the holiday cheer, Williams brought the huge grater prop to the food drive while still riding the high of the win.

WATCH:

Bears fans reacting online were loving Williams' dig at their Wisconsin rivals.

"Man of the people," one fan posted, reacting to Williams' mix of goodwill and taunting.

Caleb's play of the night was not the touchdown strike to Moore, but rather the game-tying touchdown in the final minute of regulation. He evaded pressure and threw off his back foot to the corner of the end zone to find Jahdae Walker.

Walker then broke out his signature touchdown celebration, gliding on the field like prime MJ (not the Bulls guy).

Williams, 24, is still an unproven talent to many NFL fans who wonder if Chicago has finally bucked its trend of failing at picking quarterbacks. While the stats aren't spectacular in his second year, his natural ability as a scrambler, his moxie and his rocket arm have the Windy City faithful happy they picked him first overall in 2024.

With his sixth comeback win of the season on Saturday, Caleb tied Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season by a player under the age of 25.

Williams completed 19 of 34 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, adding 30 yards on three rushes.

He reacted to his last-second heave in overtime to find Moore for the walk-off score, knowing it was the perfect Midway Christmas present to the fans.

"I knew it was good," Williams said.

"You've got that belief. You've got that confidence. You've got that swagger as an offense. You've practiced well. You've hit plays like that in practice. It was pretty identical to practice. When the play gets called and the moment comes up like that, it's time to go hit it. It's time to go win the game."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela