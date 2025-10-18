Cal Savagely Trolls Belichick, UNC With Jumbotron Mockery After Near-ACC Upset Escape

There are few tools as powerful in a football program's trolling arsenal than the jumbotron, and boy, did the California Golden Bears use it to great effect on Saturday against Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels.

Belichick, the Tar Heels, and I think we have to assume Jordon Hudson traveled out west for some ACC action, which, by the way, still feels really weird. I know it's the second season, but "Cal" and "Atlantic Coast" just don't jive for me.

Anyway, it happened, and it was always going to be a tough one, 2-4 UNC against a solid 4-2 Golden Bears team.

However, UNC kept it close, and looked about ready to punch in the go-ahead touchdown, but the unthinkable happened.

Ouch. I would hate to have to sit next to Jordon on the flight home.

She's going to be pissed.

But Cal couldn't help but take a victory lap when it seemed like it was going to get to run out the clock and take a skin-of-the-teeth win. The Bears posted a "joint statement" from Cal mascot Oski and "Cal executives" that might sound kind of familiar.

Yes, that's them goofing on the now-infamous joint statement that UNC and Belichick put out earlier this month to say, "Nothing to see here; everything's fine!"

It's hilarious that the Cal people had that one ready to go. They were probably sweating it, though, since they almost didn't get a chance to use it.

Who knows how things are really going in Chapel Hill, but I do know that having to put out a joint statement like that is never a good thing.

You don't see programs that are firing on all cylinders doing that.

And worse yet, as we now know, it gives your opponents some very useful ammunition with which to troll you.