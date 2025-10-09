Bill Belichick Brutally Roasted As North Carolina Burns To The Ground: REACTIONS

Bill Belichick has been an unmitigated disaster at North Carolina.

College football fans are cooking Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels are currently 2-3, and in the team's three losses, Belichick's squad has been outscored 120-33.

It's a disaster with plenty of distractions, thanks to Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson. Reports lit up social media Wednesday that the end might be in sight, and then Belichick got the one thing no coach ever wants to hear:

The dreaded vote of confidence from the bosses.

College football fans destroy Bill Belichick and UNC

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for college football fans to flood into the comments of the post above.

It's turning into a hilarious comedy hour on X, thanks to Belichick and UNC.

And this one right here is by far and away the best one. We have a Baghdad Bob appearance!

I have no idea how this saga is going to end, but it seems hard to believe it ends in anything other than very ugly fashion.

Who could have guessed a coaching tenure that came with Jordon Hudson and a completely revamped roster wouldn't be smooth sailing?

I'm shocked. Shocked I tell you! The internet is clearly enjoying this situation, and it's another reminder that college football is the best sport on the planet.

Somewhere, Mack Brown is off enjoying his free time and likely laughing his butt off at this situation. What do you think about it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.